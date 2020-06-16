Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., participates in a panel during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders in Clive, Iowa. Omar on Monday, June 15, announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19. In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday.

She gave no additional information.

In her statement, Omar said no words can describe what her father meant to her.

She also asked that the public respect her and her family’s privacy.

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss