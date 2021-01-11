LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.

The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting.

They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The evidence gives lie to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president.

An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.

LATEST STORIES ON WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss