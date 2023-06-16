TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of dollars in state funding are headed to the Tampa Bay area.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the record-high $117 billion state budget on Thursday, he approved several Tampa-area projects that cover everything from healthcare to history.

Two big ticket items include construction of a Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital and The Hillsborough County African-American Arts and Cultural Center.

“We are able to do things that make a difference in people’s lives by not wasting money, but by spending it on things that have impact on the general public,” DeSantis said.

There is $10 million headed toward construction of the new 96 inpatient Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital. The facility will provide space and care to a full spectrum of patients suffering from mental and behavioral health illnesses and neurological disorders.

Another $5 million is headed to The Hillsborough County African-American Arts and Cultural Center (AAACC) project which will consist of a new estimated 30,000 to 50,000 square-foot center. The project will be constructed in phases as part of the master plan to replace all of the existing facilities on the six-acre campus of the West Tampa Community Resource Center.

Another $2.5 million is allocated to serve the 1 million food insecure people across Feeding Tampa Bay’s (FTB) service area. FTB has embarked on a capital effort to build a 215,000 sq. ft. purpose-designed facility that will meet the projected demand for food relief and disaster preparedness while also housing wraparound services, such as health screening, nutrition education, financial literacy, job training, and more.

“The budget does a good job in maintaining the baseline, and I think overall policymakers do a good job of maintaining the baseline, but there’s still a lot of services, and programs that we should be increasing,” Esteban Santis, a policy analyst for the Florida Policy Institute said.

In total, DeSantis cut more than half a billion dollars from the spending plan, which has frustrated many Democrats, even some Republicans who’ve suggested the slash was political.

Florida TaxWatch, a nonpartisan think tank said 76% of the governor’s vetoes were spot on with their veto list.

“The same criteria that we use about following the right budget process, you gotta think that the governor considered that as well,” Senior VP of Research at Florida TaxWatch, Kurt Wenner said.