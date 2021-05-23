Rand Paul says he won’t get a Covid vaccine

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The CDC recommends that those who have been previously infected get vaccinated because experts are not certain how long natural immunity lasts.

(NBC News) — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday he is not getting vaccinated because he already had Covid-19.

Speaking with a conservative radio host on WABC radio, Paul, an Ophthalmologist, said he won’t change his mind unless he sees evidence that people who have already been infected are again getting very sick, needing hospitalization or dying.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who have been previously infected get vaccinated because experts are not certain of how long natural immunity lasts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.