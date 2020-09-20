Protesters gather outside Mitch McConnell’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC) — Protesters gathered outside the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday.

Protesters said it was in response to McConnell’s statement following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Friday night, McConnell’s office issued a statement mourning Ginsburg’s death, while also announcing that President Trump’s nominee to the position would receive a vote in the US Senate.

People gathered on the street outside his home with signs in support of Ginsburg — some also calling for an investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Metro Police arrived on scene to help prevent protesters from blocking traffic.

