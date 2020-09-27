Protesters gather outside Mitch McConnell’s home following Supreme Court nominee

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC) — Protesters gathered again outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday.

Half a dozen people showed up after President Donald Trump picked a nominee to fill the empty seat on the Supreme Court.

Protesters have gathered outside of McConnell’s home before following statements he made on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

McConnell said that the Senate would vote on Trump’s nominee despite it being an election year. But back in 2016, McConnell pushed back on a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia until after the election.

Protesters say they will continue protesting in front of McConnell’s house each Saturday going forward.

