TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Some of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ own supporters have mixed opinions about his presidential campaign so far.

Sounding off on Twitter earlier this week, Steve Cortes, spokesperson for DeSantis’ super PAC, painted a less than ideal picture, saying “right now in national polling we are way behind.”

Steve Cortes with Never Back Down went on to say former President Donald Trump is the “runaway frontrunner” as polling shows DeSantis remains in a double-digit deficit.

However, the founder of that super PAC, Ken Cuccinelli sees things differently, calling Cortes’ comments a mischaracterization of where things stand.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. The governor himself has said that—he is gaining ground, he’s not losing ground,” Cuccinelli said, emphasizing that the ground game is what matters in the long run and boasting the more than half a million doors knocked on so far.

In addition to that, the PAC and candidate announced Thursday a combined $150 million haul from donors.

However, political experts aren’t buying the rosy rhetoric.

“DeSantis was the front runner, and now he can’t even flex against a twice indicted, twice impeached president,” political science professor Tara Newsom said.

Newsom suggests there could be trouble developing behind the scenes.

“Not only is the candidate maybe having trouble, the campaign is having trouble, and the messaging is coming out in a way that just doesn’t connect with voters,” the professor added.

If DeSantis wants a serious shot at winning the GOP nomination, Newsom thinks these kinds of errors will need to be ironed out. There’s plenty of time with the first primary contest not until early next year.