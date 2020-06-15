President Trump to sign executive order on police reform Tuesday

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 14, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from his golf club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The White House is expected to take its first steps toward police reform on Tuesday.

Sources said President Trump is expected to sign a “modest” executive order that would introduce some changes to policing.

Among those changes, the order would establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies.

It would also set up a database to better track the excessive use for force by officers nationwide.

However, one source said Trump’s order is playing it safe and includes only the initiatives that have broad support.

The heavy lifting is left to Congress, where Democrats and Republicans are pushing two competing police reform bills.

The executive order would also incentivize police to have mental health professionals and social workers respond to emergency calls, along with officers.