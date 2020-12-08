President Trump to attend Army-Navy game at West Point

President Donald Trump applauds a flyover while seated with Navy midshipman during halftime of the Army-Navy NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TAMPA (NBC) – President Donald Trump is expected to attend this weekend’s Army-Navy football game.

U.S. Naval Academy’s athletic director Chet Gladchuk told board members Monday the president will be at the game Saturday at West Point.

The 121st match-up between the rivals was initially scheduled to take place in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, but limits on the size of the crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have prevented all midshipmen and cadets from attending. Students from both schools will be at Michie Stadium, but no fans.

This is the first time the storied rivalry will be held at an academy’s field since 1943.