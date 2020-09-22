President Trump to announce his Supreme Court pick Saturday at 5 p.m.

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Trump has said he will announce his SCOTUS pick at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the White House Press Office, President Trump says he has spoken to “many people” when asked how many people he has interviewed. “I’ve spoken to many and we are getting close to a decision.”

President Donald Trump has said he’ll nominate a woman to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.

However, two Republican senators have already broken ranks including Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski. Two more defections from the GOP ranks would be needed to stop Trump’s nominee from joining the court.

If there were a 50-50 tie, it could be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.