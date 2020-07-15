President Trump shares photo with Goya Foods following Ivanka Trump criticism

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump on Wednesday afternoon promoted Goya Foods products from the Oval Office.

The photo, taken from the Oval Office, was promoted on the president’s Instagram account a day after Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, shared a picture of herself with a can of Goya beans. The caption of the tweet read: “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

The messages appear to support Goya in response to boycotts and backlash against the company’s CEO, who praised President Trump last week at a White House event.

Some ethics experts have said that Ivanka Trump’s Twitter post on Tuesday might have violated ethics laws for federal employees.