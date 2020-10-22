President Trump returning to Florida for multiple campaign events

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport Tom Ridge Field in Erie, Pa, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump will be back in Florida on Friday for his multiple campaign events in the state.

Trump will hold a rally Friday afternoon in The Villages and in Pensacola, his campaign said.

The news comes as former President Barack Obama will be in South Florida this weekend as he makes his first in-person campaign pitch in the state of Florida for his former vice president, Joe Biden.

Recent polls show a very close contest in the Sunshine State between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.