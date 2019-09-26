President Trump reacts to whistleblower complaint

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Trump spoke out against House democrats today and their impeachment inquiry against him.

The president quickly spoke to reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews from meetings at the United Nations.

President Trump said there must be a way of stopping the impeachment inquiry through the court.

He also called today’s House Intelligence hearing on a whistleblower complaint a “terrible thing for our country.”

Below is a full transcript of his reaction:

“Hello everybody.

I just watched a little bit of this on television. It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s another witch hunt. Here we go again. Adam Schiff and his crew making up stories and sitting there like pious. Whatever you want to call them.

It’s really a disgrace. It’s a terrible thing for our country. They can’t do any work, they are frozen. The Democrats are going to lose the election. They know it. That’s why they are doing it.

And it should never be allowed, what’s happened to this president and despite that I think I’ve done just about more than any president in his first two and a half years in office.

If you look, I think you’ll see very few who can compete with the things we’ve done for our military, for the economy. We have the best economy anywhere in the world, by far. We’ve rebuilt our military. We’ve done so many things that are so incredible with tax cuts and regulation.

And I have to put up with Adam Schiff on a perfect – an absolutely perfect phone call to the new president of Ukraine. That was a perfect call. But Adam Schiff doesn’t talk about Joe Biden and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine. And then millions of dollars from China. Walking away in a quick meeting. Walking away with millions of dollars. He doesn’t talk about Joe Biden firing a prosecutor. And if that prosecutor is not fired, he’s not going to give him money from the United States of America. They don’t talk about that. My call was perfect.

The president yesterday of Ukraine said there was no pressure put on him whatsoever. None whatsoever. And he said it loud and clear for the press.

What these guys are doing, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace. And it shouldn’t be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it. Maybe legally through the courts. But they are going to tie up our country.

We can’t talk about gun regulation, we can’t talk about anything because frankly they are so tied up, they are so screwed up nothing gets done, except when I do it.

I’m using Mexico to protect our border because the Democrats won’t change loopholes in asylum. When you think of that. And I tell you I want to thank Mexico, 27,000 soldiers they have. But think about how bad that is. Think of it. Where we use Mexico because the Democrats won’t fix our broken immigration system.

We need their votes. If we don’t get their votes, we can’t do it. And the Republicans are all on board. They want to fix it, but the Democrats won’t do it. They don’t want to talk about infrastructure, they don’t want to talk about lowering drug prices, they don’t want to talk about anything because they are fixated on this.

And Nancy Pelosi has been hijacked by the radical left. And everybody knows it.

Thank you.”

President Donald Trump