President Trump holds rally in Iowa before caucuses

Politics

by: WHO-TV staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives at Selfridge Air National Guard Base for a visit to Dana Incorporated to speak about the new North American trade agreement, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Harrison Charter Township, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — President Donald Trump is making his way to Des Moines Thursday night for a rally ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. 

President Trump is hosting a Keep America Great rally at Drake University. This will be his first appearance in Iowa in the new year.

This event doesn’t start until 7:00 p.m. at the Knapp Center. The building holds 7,000 people and Drake is expecting to hit capacity for the event.

President Trump was in Michigan earlier in the day.

LATEST POLITICAL STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry"

Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect"

UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition"

Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say"

Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Child in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland"

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss