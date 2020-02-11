President Trump calls for end to student loan forgiveness program

by: CNN Newsource

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – President DonaldTrump wants to cut student loan forgiveness.

The president’s budget proposes eliminating the public service loan forgiveness program for the fourth time in a row.

The program allows public sector workers like teachers, nurses and social workers to apply for loan forgiveness after making payments for ten years.

George W. Bush signed the program into law in 2007 making 2017 the first year borrowers could qualify.

About one percent of those who have applied have received loan forgiveness that’s because certain types of federal loans and repayment plans are not eligible.

The American Federation of Teachers is also suing the Department of Education for mismanaging the program.

Congress has never approved Trump’s previous efforts to cut the program and it’s unlikely to this time.

These proposed cuts come following President Donald Trump’s federal budget which contains an $844 billion mystery pot for his still undefined health care plan, signaling steep cuts to Medicaid and “Obamacare.”

