President Trump, Biden in dead heat with likely Florida voters

(WFLA/NBC) – President Trump and Joe Biden are in a dead heat in the battleground of Florida with ballots being mailed to state voters later this month.

According to an NBC News/Marist poll, Trump and Biden each get the support of 48 percent of likely voters.

In a significant break from 2016, Trump holds a narrow edge over Biden among Florida’s likely Hispanic voters, by four points.

That’s a sharp contrast to four years ago, when Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 27 points among Hispanic voters, according to the exit poll.

Biden has turned around Democratic fortunes among seniors.

He barely leads Trump among likely senior voters (48 to 49 percent), whereas Trump won Florida seniors by 17 points in 2016.

