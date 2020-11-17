LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

President-elect Biden will receive national security briefing on Tuesday

Politics

by: Michael Geheren and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect  Kamala Harris will receive a national security briefing on Tuesday, according to their official schedule.

A source close to the transition team told NewsNation that the briefing will be conducted by former U.S. government officials because “ascertainment” has not been obtained by the General Services Administration.

Earlier on Monday, Biden warned of “dire consequences” if President Donald Trump and his administration refused to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss