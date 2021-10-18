President Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor Colin Powell

America’s Promise Alliance Founding Chair Gen. Colin Powell and Chair Alma Powell take the stage at third annual Promise Night Gala to commemorate 20th Anniversary on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. Learn more at www.Recommit2Kids.org. (Amy Sussman/AP Images for America’s Promise Alliance)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Flags across the country will fly at half-staff for the rest of the week to honor former Gen. Colin Powell, who died Monday from complications related to COVID-19.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered immediately to honor Powell at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.

Powell died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. He was 84.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

In his statement Monday, President Biden described Powell as “a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity.”

In an announcement on social media, Powell’s family said he had been fully vaccinated.