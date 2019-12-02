Pres. Trump will not participate in Wednesday’s impeachment hearing

(CNN) – It’s been one of the big questions on Capital Hill recently: Will the president take part in the impeachment proceedings against him?

As of now, the answer is no.

President Trump won’t participate in Wednesday’s House judiciary committee hearing and neither will his attorneys.

That’s the latest from a letter sent to Chairman Jerry Nadler Sunday from White House Counsel to the president, Pat Cipollone.

The letter says, “We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the judiciary committee will afford the president a fair process through additional hearings.”

Cipollone said they would respond separately to the Friday deadline about their participation in future hearings.

