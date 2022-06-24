TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturned Roe v. Wade garnered praise from Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the 6-3 decision, the high court overturned a landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion in the country.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the final opinion issued Friday.

DeSantis, who is staunchly anti-abortion, said “the prayers of millions have been answered.”

“For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people’s role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts,” DeSantis said in a statement released on Twitter. “Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare.”

More than 33,000 people have sought abortions in the state of Florida so far this year, including thousands who traveled from out of state. It’s unclear if or how the Supreme Court’s ruling will change the state’s laws.

A new law that takes effect on July 1 bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Those seeking an abortion must wait 24 hours between counseling and the procedure.

The Florida Constitution protects the right to abortion with a precedent that “recognized that the right of privacy in the state constitution protects abortion,” according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Abortion providers and a Florida synagogue have both sued, arguing the ban violates the state’s constitutional protections and religious freedom rights.