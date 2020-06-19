Portraits of Confederate House Speakers removed at U.S. Capitol building

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN Newsource) – Four portraits of former House speakers who also served as confederate leaders were taken down from the capitol Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered their removal.

It was a symbolic move ridding the capitol of pro-slavery relics as calls to do so grow around the country.

Pelosi said on Thursday “I’ve said before, there’s no room in the hallowed halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, uh, to memorialize people who embody violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.”

Pelosi attempted to remove nearly a dozen confederate statues in the capitol recently but under current law — the statues are designated by each state — so it’s up to state leaders to make that call for removal.

