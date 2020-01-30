Portion of US border wall in California falls over and lands on Mexican side

Breaking News
MEXICALI, Mexico (CNN) – Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over in high winds Wednesday, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border.

The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall.

A customs and border patrol agent says the sections had recently been set in concrete that hadn’t yet cured.

No one was hurt.

The agent says it’s unclear how long it will take to fix the panels.

