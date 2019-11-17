Poll shows Buttigieg surge to first place in Iowa, critical battleground state

IOWA (CNN) — A new poll reveals Pete Buttigieg is the new Democratic front-runner in Iowa.

The Mayor of South Bend, Indiana holds a clear lead in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, climbing to 25 percent, according to a new CNN poll.

It marks a 16% increase in support for Buttigieg since the September poll.

Behind Buttigieg is a close three-way battle for second between Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

