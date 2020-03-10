Poll: Floridians approve of Trump’s handling of coronavirus outbreak

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Donald Trump, Steven Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens and President Donald Trump arrives to speak with reporters after meeting with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A majority of Floridians approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing in handling the spread of coronavirus in the United States, according to a new poll.

The Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51% of Floridians approve of the job Trump is doing in handling the outbreak. 36 $ disapprove and 13% had no opinion.

The poll also found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to have the approval of voters, with 54% offering approval and 20% offering disapproval. 

The poll was conducted March 5-7 of 1,216 Florida registered voters. The survey has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

A national poll conducted by CNN found that a majority of Americans say they are at least somewhat confident the federal government can prevent a nationwide epidemic of novel coronavirus, but only about half say the government has done a good job of containing its spread so far.

The CNN poll also found that the nationwide view of Trump’s handling of the outbreak is not as high as Floridians.

Reviews of Trump’s handling of the outbreak of coronavirus tilt negative in the CNN poll, with 48% saying they disapprove and 41% approving.

