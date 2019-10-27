Politics On Your Side: Oct. 27 interview with State Senator Tom Lee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan got a chance to sit down with State Senator Tom Lee (R-Hillsborough) to discuss the removal of Sheriff Scott Israel from Broward County.
The interview can be found above.
LATEST STORIES:
by: Evan DonovanPosted: / Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan got a chance to sit down with State Senator Tom Lee (R-Hillsborough) to discuss the removal of Sheriff Scott Israel from Broward County.
The interview can be found above.
LATEST STORIES: