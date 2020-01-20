Politics On Your Side – January 19, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week on Tampa Bay’s weekly local political show, News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan broke down how the Florida Supreme Court arrived at its ruling that Amendment 4’s phrase “all terms of sentence” includes fines, fees and restitution.

State Rep. Jamie Grant (District 64-Hillsborough & Pinellas) explains why the court’s ruling is sensible and logical, and why he disagrees with the federal court ruling currently under appeal.

Hillsborough County Public Defender Julianne Holt also dropped by to announce her bid for re-election, and why she said the August 2020 trial date for the accused Seminole Heights serial killer is not realistic.

Politics On Your Side, Tampa Bay's weekly local political show

