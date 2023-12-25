Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Monday she was the victim of another “swatting” incident at her home in Georgia that was confirmed by local police to NBC News.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here,” Greene said in a post on X.

Major Rodney Bailey of the police department in Rome, Georgia, said that a person based in Rome, New York, made a call to the suicide hotline, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s address in Georgia and threatening to kill himself.

