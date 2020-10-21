Police blame TikTok video for uptick in stolen Trump campaign signs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —Keith Tusing has multiple signs supporting President Donald Trump for the upcoming election.

“They took signs out of our yard, as a result of that, I drove around the neighborhood to see who else had lost a sign,” Tusing said.

Saturday night into Sunday, campaign signs disappeared in the San Sebastian Heights area of Altamonte Springs.

“Our First Amendment right is the freedom of speech, and that’s all these signs are is saying who I support and it’s my right to do that,” Tusing said.

On NextDoor, people were encouraged to call the police if signs disappeared from their yard. Around Central Florida, police agencies are getting those calls on sign theft.

“This is petty theft, this is possibly 6 months in jail,” officer Zach Hudson said.

Lake Mary police released video of someone taking a sign a few weeks ago. They blame a challenge being pushed on social media.

“The TikTok video actually targets Trump signs and that’s what’s coming up missing right now,” Hudson said.

All around the neighborhood, there is disgust that their signs showing support are being targeted.

“Just because you don’t have the same political views, doesn’t mean you should go steal something out of someone’s yard,” Charlotte Boyles said.

Most of the signs were found in a nearby dumpster and redistributed to the owners. All pledge that their voices will not be silenced.

“Nobody should be able to squelch that, and certainly not by stealing a sign,” Tusing said.