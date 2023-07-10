TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign in concert with his Super PAC Never Back Down brought in nearly $150 million in fundraising last quarter, according to campaign officials.

More than half of the $130 million brought in by Never Back Down this quarter is from the governor’s 2022 reelection campaign.

Over $80 million was transferred from the State PAC “Friends of Ron DeSantis” to presidential super PAC “Never Back Down.” Watchdog groups are taking issue with the fact that more than half of those funds were raised for a different election.

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission alleging that the $80 million dollar transfer violated campaign finance laws.

“DeSantis appears perfectly comfortable with doing something illegal to make his way,” Campaign Legal Center Federal Campaign Finance Reform Director Saurav Ghosh said. “He raised money through a state PAC and federal laws make it very clear that you can’t use that money to run for president, but he is nevertheless doing so and that’s wrong.”

FEC complaints can often take a long time to resolve, which could lead to the GOP presidential primary taking place before the FEC takes any action.