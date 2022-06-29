TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following the May leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft to overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade, search traffic for abortion medications increased over 160%, according to a new study published by the American Medical Association.

Now, just days after the Supreme Court’s decision became official, a study was published showing the increase in searches for the abortion medications. It ranked the search traffic by states, for the week of May 1 to May 8. The leaked draft was first reported on by Politico on May 2.

Analyzing Google search trends, the study authors found search traffic had increased substantially, with searches for “abortion pill” and “abortion medications” as well as by individual medication types.

“The period following the SCOTUS leak corresponded with the greatest number of Google searches for abortion medication in the US, with about 350 000 internet searches the week of May 1 to 8, 2022,” according to the study. “Searches were cumulatively 162% (95% CI, 149%-175%) higher than expected during the 72-hour postperiod, with all 72 hourly periods having search volumes outside the expected prediction interval.”

Ranking the states by search volume and a letter grade on reproductive rights, with rankings provided by non-profit Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the AMA study produced a list of state-by-state search increases.

Summarizing the leak’s effect on search traffic, the study said “significantly more searches occurred in states with more restrictive reproductive rights.” However, the study authors say the results are limited because the data “cannot confirm that any search was linked to an abortion attempt nor evaluate the demographic attributes of searchers.”

With Roe now overturned, different states have different changes coming, or in effect, for abortion rights. Focusing on use of different pharmaceuticals for abortion, the study said “Although, mifepristone/mifeprex or misoprostol/cytotec require a prescription and their use is restricted in some states, internet searches may reflect people exploring the safety and effectiveness of these medicines, how to obtain them, or stockpiling in anticipation of curtailed access.”

From the analysis, the state with the highest volume increase for abortion medication searches was Nebraska, followed by Iowa and Missouri.

StateRelative Search VolumeReproductive Rights Grade
Nebraska100F
Iowa70C
Missouri44D
Michigan43D
Rhode Island42B
Kansas40F
Kentucky40C
South Dakota40F
Arizona39C
Georgia39C
Louisiana39D
West Virginia39B
Maryland38A
Montana38B
Ohio 38C
Oklahoma38D
Alabama37D
Delaware37C
Pennsylvania37C
Virginia37C
Indiana36D
Maine36C
Massachusetts36B
Oregon36A
South Carolina36C
Texas36C
Colorado35C
Idaho35F
Illinois35B
New Jersey35A
North Carolina35C
Tennessee35D
Wisconsin35D
North Dakota34C
Arkansas33D
California33B
Minnesota33B
New York33A
Utah33C
Vermont33A
Washington33B
Connecticut32A
New Hampshire32C
Florida31C
Mississippi30C
Nevada29B
New Mexico28B
Alaska27C
Wyoming27C
Hawaii25A
