TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following the May leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft to overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade, search traffic for abortion medications increased over 160%, according to a new study published by the American Medical Association.

Now, just days after the Supreme Court’s decision became official, a study was published showing the increase in searches for the abortion medications. It ranked the search traffic by states, for the week of May 1 to May 8. The leaked draft was first reported on by Politico on May 2.

Analyzing Google search trends, the study authors found search traffic had increased substantially, with searches for “abortion pill” and “abortion medications” as well as by individual medication types.

“The period following the SCOTUS leak corresponded with the greatest number of Google searches for abortion medication in the US, with about 350 000 internet searches the week of May 1 to 8, 2022,” according to the study. “Searches were cumulatively 162% (95% CI, 149%-175%) higher than expected during the 72-hour postperiod, with all 72 hourly periods having search volumes outside the expected prediction interval.”

Ranking the states by search volume and a letter grade on reproductive rights, with rankings provided by non-profit Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the AMA study produced a list of state-by-state search increases.

Summarizing the leak’s effect on search traffic, the study said “significantly more searches occurred in states with more restrictive reproductive rights.” However, the study authors say the results are limited because the data “cannot confirm that any search was linked to an abortion attempt nor evaluate the demographic attributes of searchers.”

With Roe now overturned, different states have different changes coming, or in effect, for abortion rights. Focusing on use of different pharmaceuticals for abortion, the study said “Although, mifepristone/mifeprex or misoprostol/cytotec require a prescription and their use is restricted in some states, internet searches may reflect people exploring the safety and effectiveness of these medicines, how to obtain them, or stockpiling in anticipation of curtailed access.”

From the analysis, the state with the highest volume increase for abortion medication searches was Nebraska, followed by Iowa and Missouri.