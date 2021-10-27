On the ballot: Tampa Bay communities to vote on 32 election races, measures Nov. 2

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — November is a big month for Tampa Bay politics and policy, with more than 30 elections happening in five counties, including referendums, mayoral races and city council elections.

Voters can expect to weigh in on new tax proposals and funding for development projects, plus some city-level philosophy for how to govern in the future if you’re in St. Petersburg. Even voting districts are on the table in some counties, following the 2020 Census changing up the lay of the political land.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know for the Nov. 2 elections.

The City of St. Petersburg has 14 items to vote on in the coming election. The city will have a new mayor, choose five city councilors, and approve or reject seven amendments to the city charter.

8 On Your Side has brought previous coverage of the mayor’s race. Councilors will be up for a vote for St. Petersburg’s Districts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8.

On top of the council and mayor’s races and charter votes, St. Pete voters will be deciding whether or not to approve a new limited exception to property taxes, aimed at giving exemptions to new businesses and those that are expanding to create new, full-time jobs.

The seven charter amendments for St. Petersburg focus on voting itself, district boundaries, equity, administration, the charter review process and the city’s governing philosophy.

Polk County – Fort Meade, Lakeland, Winter Haven

There are a few races for city leadership happening across Polk County in November. Lakeland will elect a mayor, while other cities will vote on who sits on their city commissions.

Voters will be asked to weigh in on who they want serving on the Lakeland City Commission, while Fort Meade sees a similar set of races, along with Winter Haven’s single commission race.

Voters will decide who the commissioners are for Lakeland’s District C and D, as well as vote on two charter amendments for commissioner elections and canvassing board alternatives.

Fort Meade’s city commission will see votes for Seat 1 and Seat 5 at Large, while Winter Haven is just voting on City Commission Seat 5.

Manatee County – Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach, County School Board

In Manatee County, Bradenton Beach will pick its mayor, plus vote on a charter amendment about elected terms.

Holmes Beach will choose whether or not to approve a land swap that would vacate a portion of 34th Street and allow the city to trade a separate parcel of land so it can turn it into a right of way. The spaces being swapped are each 2,500 square feet.

Additionally, five candidates fighting for three city commission seats will be at the mercy of Holmes Beach voters.

Across Manatee, voters will choose to vote yes or no for an extension on the current ad valorem tax for the county School Board, extending it form July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

Manatee voters will also have to decide whether or not to abolish and dissolve the Trailer Estates Fire Control District, a fire department in Bradenton that was set up in 1963.

The dissolution of the department comes as the board of commissioners works toward merging the service with Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue. Commissioners of TEFCD say they can no longer support the department financially, and that Cedar Hammock has been responding to medical calls already.

Highlands County – Avon Park City Council

Avon Park voters will pick who sits on three council seats. The Highlands County city has three city council positions open for election, and four candidates. Voters will decide the three councilors.

Sarasota County – Venice City Council

Venice residents will vote on two city council seats, for seats 3 and 4.

Manatee and Sarasota counties – Longboat Key

Longboat Key voters in Manatee and Sarasota counties will choose yes or no for allowing a referendum through for housing density. Specifically, a property on Buttonwood Drive would be subject to the vote.

If residents approve the referendum, the property will be changed to residential use from office-institutional use, and two residential units can be built on the property, according to town officials.

Polling locations