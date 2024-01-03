A psychic appearing on Fox News on Tuesday night predicted “a sense of loss” for former President Trump in 2024.

Fox host Jesse Watters on his nightly prime time program asked Paula Roberts, an English psychic, to provide a reading on the former president, who has a large lead in the GOP presidential primary to challenge President Biden for the White House.

“Oh,” Roberts exclaimed as she pulled a card featuring a caricature of the grim reaper from a deck in front of her. “I do realize that I am on Fox TV … a sense of loss. A sense of loss but it’s very specific.”

Roberts said, “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what’s he lost and not still taking full advantage of what he has.”

Watters responded by laughing and saying, “that’s a great interpretation,” and asking Roberts to pull a card for Biden.

“Lots and lots and lots of money,” she said, pulling another card.

“From China?” Watters asked.

“Oh, you are cheeky,” Roberts shot back.

Watters, who was last year tapped to replace former prime-time host Tucker Carlson, has for years been known for his attention-grabbing segments and political commentary during his career at the cable news leader.

Trump has for months been attacking Fox over its coverage of him and his political rivals, while Watters, along with several other hosts at the network, has been vocally supportive of Trump and critical of Biden.