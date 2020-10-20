On-duty City of Miami officer photographed wearing pro-Trump mask inside polling location

MIAMI (WFLA/WTVJ) – City of Miami Police say they are addressing a police officer’s behavior, after a photo of an officer wearing a Trump face mask at an early voting polling location began circulating online.

According to WTVJ, the photo was tweeted by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats, inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami. In his Tweet, Simeonidis calls the officer’s mask a form of “voter intimidation”.

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.



This is city funded voter intimidation.



Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

The officer in the picture whose name tag identifies them as Officer Ubeda, can be seen wearing a “Trump 2020′ face mask.

In a statement, City of Miami Police said they were aware of the photograph, calling the officer’s behavior unacceptable.

We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the officer was wearing the mask while voting but he is not allowed to be uniformed while wearing a mask of any party affiliation.

“It obviously creates a situation… for us officers have a responsibility… to protect our residents and they have to do that in a impartial manor,” Suarez said.

