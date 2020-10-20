On-duty City of Miami officer photographed wearing pro-Trump mask inside polling location

MIAMI (WFLA/WTVJ) – City of Miami Police say they are addressing a police officer’s behavior, after a photo of an officer wearing a Trump face mask at an early voting polling location began circulating online.
According to WTVJ, the photo was tweeted by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats, inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami. In his Tweet, Simeonidis calls the officer’s mask a form of “voter intimidation”.
The officer in the picture whose name tag identifies them as Officer Ubeda, can be seen wearing a “Trump 2020′ face mask.
In a statement, City of Miami Police said they were aware of the photograph, calling the officer’s behavior unacceptable.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the officer was wearing the mask while voting but he is not allowed to be uniformed while wearing a mask of any party affiliation.
“It obviously creates a situation… for us officers have a responsibility… to protect our residents and they have to do that in a impartial manor,” Suarez said.
