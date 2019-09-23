‘Off the charts’: White House turnover is breaking records

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 13: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House on October 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to a rally in Kentucky. (Photo by Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images)

(NBC) – The top echelon of the Trump administration has become a high-speed revolving door — with turnover in 78 percent of the positions, a new study has found.

And 31 percent of those White House “A-Team” jobs have turned over more than once, the study by the Brookings Institution shows.

“It’s historic, it’s unprecedented, it’s off the charts,” the study’s author, Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, told NBC News. “I’ve never seen this kind of turnover before.”

In just 32 months, President Donald Trump’s rate of change has surpassed “all of his predecessors who served four-year terms,” she said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

