‘Off the charts’: White House turnover is breaking records

(NBC) – The top echelon of the Trump administration has become a high-speed revolving door — with turnover in 78 percent of the positions, a new study has found.
And 31 percent of those White House “A-Team” jobs have turned over more than once, the study by the Brookings Institution shows.
“It’s historic, it’s unprecedented, it’s off the charts,” the study’s author, Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, told NBC News. “I’ve never seen this kind of turnover before.”
In just 32 months, President Donald Trump’s rate of change has surpassed “all of his predecessors who served four-year terms,” she said.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wildlife officials work to rescue injured manatee in Treasure Island
- WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday
- North Port girl reflects on ‘America’s Got Talent’ run
- Tampa couple claims they were tricked by home security salesmen, ended up with 2 contracts
- VIDEO: Man punches teenage girl during Florida high school basketball brawl