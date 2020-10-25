Obama to campaign for Joe Biden in Orlando Tuesday

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Barack Obama will be returning to Florida again Tuesday continuing his campaign for Joe Biden.
Obama will be in Orlando this time, the Biden campaign announced. No other details were released.
The former president spoke at a drive-in rally in Miami Saturday.
The former president made his first in-person campaign pitch last week for Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump.
