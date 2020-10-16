Obama to campaign for Biden in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (NBC) – Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Obama will make his first in-person campaign appearance for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Details of the event haven’t been released but, marks the former president’s latest effort to boost Biden to the white house.

Obama has appeared in videos and live stream events for the democratic ticket and gave a prime time address at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Biden.

But this marks a step up as he campaigns in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.