Obama says GOP must be consistent on Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON (NBC) – President Barack Obama released a statement Saturday honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday at the age of 87.

President Obama called Ginsburg a “relentless litigator” and a warrior of gender equality noting that Justice Ginsburg inspired generations–from the tiniest trick-or-treaters to law students burning the midnight oil to the most powerful leaders in the land.

Obama also called on Senate Republicans to wait to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the court until after inauguration day.

He recalled that in 2016, Republicans refused to hold hearings–or even an up-or-down vote–on his Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

Obama said a basic principle of the law and of everyday fairness is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous at the moment.

The day after her death President Trump is telling the Senate to vote “without delay” on replacing Ginsburg on the bench.

This just six-weeks before the presidential election.

The White House was making preparations to select a nominee for the seat held by Ginsburg, who spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed Friday night to call a vote for whomever president trump nominates.

Democrats said Republicans should follow the precedent they set in 2016 by not considering a supreme court choice in an election year.