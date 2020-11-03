Obama compares Trump to ‘a two-bit dictator’

Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives for a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday’s upcoming election, likening him to strongmen elsewhere in the world.

Addressing a Monday evening drive-in rally in Miami on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s behalf, Obama said his successor has suggested he may “declare victory before all the votes are counted tomorrow.”

“That’s something a two-bit dictator does,” Obama said. “If you believe in democracy, you want every vote counted.”

Obama said if a Democrat was acting like Trump, “I couldn’t support him.”

The former president said that, unlike Trump, “With Joe and Kamala you’re not going to have to think about them every single day.”

“You’re not going to have to argue about some crazy tweet that the president sent out this morning,” Obama said. “It won’t be so exhausting. You’ll be able to about your lives know that the president’s doing his job instead of suggesting we inject bleach.”