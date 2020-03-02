Obama calls to congratulate Biden on South Carolina win

Politics

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

President Barack Obama, right, honors Vice President Joe Biden, left, during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Obama surprised Biden and presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to his former vice president after Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary Saturday, CNN says.

A source close to Obama says the former president doesn’t plan to endorse Biden, or anyone else, in the near future.

The person says if Obama did endorse Biden, there would be a “very real chance it backfires.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

