Obama calls to congratulate Biden on South Carolina win

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to his former vice president after Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary Saturday, CNN says.
A source close to Obama says the former president doesn’t plan to endorse Biden, or anyone else, in the near future.
The person says if Obama did endorse Biden, there would be a “very real chance it backfires.”
