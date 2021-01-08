Obama, Bush, and Clinton will attend Biden’s inauguration

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton (l-r), graphic element on gray

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, officials say.

The news comes as President Donald Trump announced on Friday he will skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the U.S. Capitol together for the ceremony, as a symbol of the nation’s peaceful transition.

An aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tells CNN that the former first lady will attend as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977.

A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

That’s according to two people — one close to Pence and one familiar with the inauguration planning. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the plans had yet to be finalized.

The Associasted Press contributed to this report.