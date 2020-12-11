Nine Florida Republican congressmen support lawsuit to overturn election results

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nine Florida Congressmen joined an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn four state’s election results.

The Hill’s Supreme Court reporter, John Kruzel, tweeted an image of the list of signatories.

That list includes nine members of Florida’s Congressional Delegation, including Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Mario Diaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Matt Gaetz, John Rutherford, Ross Spano, Michael Waltz, Dan Webster and Ted Yoho.

Not listed on the amicus brief include two Tampa Bay Republicans; Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan.

Earlier this week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she is urging the Supreme Court of the United State to hear a Texas lawsuit that demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

In those four states, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election following certifications and recounts affirming original results.