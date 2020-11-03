New political terms spur from 2020 election

LIVE NOW /
A mail-in official ballot for the 2020 General Election in the United States is shown Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Havertown, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — ‘So 2020’ is a new phrase that made its way into America’s political lexicon this year.  

It has come to describe all things unexpected, unsettling and unprecedented.

This includes: the vitriolic political discourse that has deepened the partisan divide, the scary coronavirus pandemic, economic woes, social upheaval after police killings of Black people, and natural disasters.

Then there are two new terms, that are, themselves, “so 2020.” They are “cancel culture,” a term that has come to signify intolerance to free speech, and QAnon, a right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory that purports that a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against Trump.

