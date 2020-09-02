New Mueller investigation documents released by Justice Department

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The Justice Department has released hundreds of documents from the Mueller investigation.
The documents appear to be the last several hundred pages of witness interviews from the investigation into Russia election interference, though many are heavily redacted.
CNN has obtained 10 batches of documents as part of a 2019 lawsuit in conjunction with Buzzfeed News.
The information has helped explain what investigators learned about the 2016 campaign and President Trump’s behavior at the time.
Agents or prosecutors typed up the memos after they questioned each witness.
Both CNN and Buzzfeed are continuing to fight to make more parts of the records public.
