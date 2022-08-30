FILE: In this June 20, 2018, photo, marijuana and rolling paper used to smoke it, are displayed. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s medical marijuana users face new rules for storage of edibles, smokables, and tinctures due to a newly published emergency rule form the Department of Health. While green still means go, for those prescribed the herb, the state will now apply supply limits and strength rules to what they can keep on them and at home.

Going forward, Floridians who have received a medical marijuana use card, allowing them to fill prescriptions for various marijuana products for treatment use, will have different supply limits based on the type of use they rely on.

For those who are prescribed marijuana with an edible prescription, the amount they’re allowed to retain will now be limited to a 70-day supply. For marijuana in smokable form, the limit is set to a 35-day supply.

According to the new emergency rule, “Marijuana in a form for smoking shall only be dispensed by an MMTC as usable whole flower, ground usable whole flower, or prerolled marijuana cigarettes. An MMTC may not dispense usable whole flower, ground usable whole flower, or prerolled marijuana cigarettes under any other route of administration (e.g., vaporization).” MMTCs are Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics.

The new rule limits daily dosages, in addition to supply limits for THC amounts.

Route of Administration Daily Dose Amount 70-Day Supply Limit Edibles 60 mg THC 4,200 mg THC Inhalation (e.g., vaporization) 350 mg THC 24,500 mg THC Oral (e.g., capsules, tinctures) 200 mg THC 14,000 mg THC Sublingual (e.g., sublingual tinctures) 190 mg THC 13,300 mg THC Suppository 195 mg THC 13,650 mg THC Topical (e.g., creams) 150 mg THC 10,500 mg THC Marijuana in a form for smoking 2.025 grams N/A (Source: Florida Emergency Rule 64ER22-8)

Florida will now also limit dosage strength per restricted supply. The emergency rule states “an aggregate 70-day supply limit of marijuana, other than marijuana in a form for smoking, shall not exceed 24,500 mg of THC.” THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

The rule will set limits on how much marijuana can be prescribed by a qualified physician, though it does allow for the doctors to request an exception for the daily dose limits, the 35-day supply limit for smokable marijuana, and the 4-ounce possession limit of marijuana to smoke.

Exceptions for the ounce possession limit “will only be approved in conjunction with an approved exception to the 35-day supply limit for marijuana in a form for smoking,” the rule said. This means that only patients who have already had a 35-day supply limit exception approved may apply and potentially receive a possession limit exception.

Regulators will also now require measurement of day supply by the “date of each dispensation” rather than total dispensation history, according to the emergency rule. The regulatory changes took effect on Aug. 26.