TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The new year means a few new Florida laws will go into effect, after passage during the 2022 legislative session, as well as the bills passed in December’s special session.

Eight new laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Among the various bills’ effects, Floridians can expect changes to newborn healthcare, public notices, and ways to file taxes in 2023.

Arguably the least controversial is a bill that requires newborns to be tested for congenital cytomegalovirus within three weeks of birth. CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the United States.

The virus affects one in every 200 babies each year. Senate Bill 292, passed with widespread support in the March 2022 legislative session, aims to catch long term health problems that cmv causes like hearing and vision loss.

Also taking effect in January is a bill allowing local government agencies the option to publish legal notices on a publicly accessible website instead of in a print newspaper.

House Bill 7049 also takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, but hasn’t seen the uniform support that the newborn screening bill did. Lawmakers weighed in on the impacts.

“This is the most available legal notices will be for people in the history of Florida,” Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary).

However, former Sen. Gary Farmer (D-Broward), the former Senate minority leader, argued against the bill.

“The bottom line is the underlying intent of bills like this throughout the country are to weaken news outlets and close the vice grip of corporate control over the news,” Farmer said.

Another piece of legislation, Senate Bill 2514 allows more taxpayers to file taxes electronically by authorizing the Florida Department of Revenue to lower the payment threshold from $20,000 to $5,000.

Those were just a few of the laws going into effect next year. Also starting in January are the bills passed during the December special session of the legislature focused on property insurance, toll relief, and Hurricane disaster recovery.

You can see a more comprehensive list of other recent bills taking effect next month online at WFLA.com.