TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cornerstone of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign is a slate of new conservative laws, but judges are calling those same laws unconstitutional.

During Florida’s 2023 legislative session, Republican lawmakers pushed through and the governor signed numerous controversial laws.

“I don’t know that there was any meat left on the bone after this legislative session,” DeSantis said.

In response, critics flooded Florida’s courts with lawsuits. So far, judges have partly rejected restrictions on drag shows, blocks on gender dysphoria treatments for minors, crackdowns on voter registration groups, and bans on transgender adults’ access to care under Medicaid.

Yet Democrats worry that despite those victories, the damage can’t be undone.

“My first reaction is that Governor DeSantis doesn’t really care,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani said. “I think really for DeSantis, it’s just that initial headline that matters for him.”

Political experts offered up a different opinion, saying the lawsuits undercut the often-touted victories.

“I think for DeSantis and the DeSantis team, they are concerned about some of these lawsuits. They’d like to win, but in all probability, they’re gonna lose some of them and then they’re gonna have to figure out how to deal with that as a campaign,” political science professor Aubrey Jewett said.

DeSantis hit the campaign trail in May after announcing his presidential run. He spent the Fourth of July at a parade in New Hampshire.

His campaign declined to comment and there is no way of telling if and when his legal woes may subside. This may only be the beginning as many controversial laws have been in effect for less than a week and more legal challenges are likely on the horizon.