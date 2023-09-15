TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida bill filed earlier this month could set limits on rent increases.

Florida Rep. Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds filed House Bill 17 on Sept. 6. The bill would protect renters from increases of more than 30 percent over a 12-month period if they remain in the same unit.

Landlords would not be able to increase rent by more than 30 percent over a 12-month period. The bill does not apply to new rental agreements.

Landlords can only increase the rent by more than 30 percent if the landlord’s actual expenses exceed 30 percent of the rent due to repairs, fees, insurance adjustments or property taxes, the bill states.

If the bill is approved by legislators, it will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

The next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9.