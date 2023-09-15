TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill filed last month could raise Florida teachers’ minimum salary next year.

Florida Rep. Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds filed House Bill 13 on Aug. 22.

The bill would increase salaries for full-time classroom teachers and other instructional personnel to a minimum salary of $65,000.

Edmonds’ “Save Our Teachers” proposal would put Florida’s minimum teacher salaries above the median teacher pay nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor shows that the median pay for teachers nationally is about $61,250.

If the bill is approved by legislators, it will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

The next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9.