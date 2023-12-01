Fox News got a major ratings boost Thursday night with a prime-time debate between Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

The 90-minute event, moderated by Fox host Sean Hannity, netted a total of 4.7 million viewers for the network, according to Nielsen Media Research data, including 742,00 in the key advertising demographic of viewers aged 25-54.

Thursday’s audience was smaller than any of the first three Republican primary debates, the first two hosted by Fox News Media, but remained a major nightly ratings win for the top-watched cable news channel.

The network said it was Hannity’s highest-rated show of 2023 and the second highest-rated program that aired on linear TV on Thursday evening, behind ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor.”

Dubbed “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” the clash between the two governors was anticipated to be a major political moment for both.

DeSantis is challenging former President Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024 but has so far failed to break through and is now competing for a distant second place with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Newsom, meanwhile, has ruled out challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination but is widely seen as an future contender for the White House.

During the at times raucous debate, DeSantis and Newsom traded barbs on issues of the economy, crime and immigration.