NBC/WSJ poll: Trump trails Biden, Warren and Sanders

by: Mark Murray

President Donald Trump pauses during remarks at a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump trails the top Democratic contenders in hypothetical matchups, according to the national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll’s first ballot tests of the 2020 general election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the president by 9 points among registered voters, 51 percent to 42 percent – outside of the poll’s margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is ahead of Trump by 7 points, 50 percent to 43 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds a 5-point advantage, 48 percent to 43 percent.

And Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is ahead by just 1 point, 45 percent to 44 percent – a jump ball.

But with more than 200 days until Iowa caucuses and more than 470 days until Election Day 2020, this is a very early snapshot of the general election, and so much can change.

That said, Trump is faring worse than Barack Obama at this same stage of his re-election race.

In the August 2011 NBC/WSJ poll, Obama held a 1-point edge over eventual GOP nominee Mitt Romney among registered voters, 46 percent to 45 percent.

Obama ended up winning the general election by 4 points, 51 percent to 47 percent.

